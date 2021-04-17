Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

