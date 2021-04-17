Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

