Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 184,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,292. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

