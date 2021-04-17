Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $6,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 8,462,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

