Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Down 3%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

