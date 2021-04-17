Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.17 and last traded at $88.17. Approximately 2,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

