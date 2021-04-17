Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 106.0% in March

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.