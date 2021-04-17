Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 106.0% in March

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TOWTF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.20.
About Tower One Wireless
