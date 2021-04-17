Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Drops By 44.7%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.7 days.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Ushio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHOIF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Ushio has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.00.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.