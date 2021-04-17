Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.51. 13,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,807,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSM. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

