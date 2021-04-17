Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

