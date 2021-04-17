First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stake Raised by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.35% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 415,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,702,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,673 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,384,000.

Shares of FPEI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 82,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

