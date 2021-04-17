Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

LH stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.41. 728,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $136.38 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

