Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of NCR worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NCR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NCR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NCR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 1,955,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

