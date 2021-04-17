AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.05.

AHCO stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -486.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after buying an additional 511,637 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,609,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

