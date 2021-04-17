ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.