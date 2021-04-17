Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,992,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

