Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

