Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $2,800.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,300.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $25.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $96.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,476.90 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,482.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,352.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2,095.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.