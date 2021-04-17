Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VDC traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,333. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $181.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

