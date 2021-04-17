Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $339.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $348.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

