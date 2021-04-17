Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $469.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $470.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.