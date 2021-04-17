Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $44.89

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

