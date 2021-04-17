Brokerages Set Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price at $21.83

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.