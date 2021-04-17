Raymond James Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $54.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.