Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 630,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.