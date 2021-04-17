Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $261.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $261.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

