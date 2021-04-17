Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.52 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

