AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

