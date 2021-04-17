First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 74.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.58 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

