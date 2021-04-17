Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.23.

AC stock opened at C$24.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

