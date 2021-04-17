Public Storage to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

NYSE:PSA opened at $266.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $268.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

