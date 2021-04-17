William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,559,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.