Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

