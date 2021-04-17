Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

VSTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.