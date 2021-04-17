Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
VSTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.
NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.35.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
