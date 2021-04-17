Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the March 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

