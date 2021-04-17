Cypress Capital Group Purchases 291 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $307.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

