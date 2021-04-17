Fruth Investment Management Buys New Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

