Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $234,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $93,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $18,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.