Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 3,754,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $95.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

