City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 7,577,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

