City Holding Co. Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.8% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $200,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

