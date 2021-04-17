Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $83.24 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

