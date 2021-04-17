The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 498,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE BK opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

