Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.