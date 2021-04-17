CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 261.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,958 shares of company stock valued at $52,712,499 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $523.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

