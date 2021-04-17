Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20.

