Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $190.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

