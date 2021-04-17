Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.34 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $341.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $342.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

