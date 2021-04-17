Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

