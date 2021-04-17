Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

